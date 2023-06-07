Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $33,161,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 88,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 638,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.54. 3,826,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,048,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

