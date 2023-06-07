Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 91,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 9,690,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,102,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $438.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

