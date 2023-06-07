Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $148,840,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,544,000 after buying an additional 156,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after buying an additional 95,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,213. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.43 and its 200 day moving average is $355.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

