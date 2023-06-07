Ethereum Price Tops $1,845.97 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,845.97 or 0.06963578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $221.94 billion and approximately $9.38 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00036656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003859 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,231,505 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

