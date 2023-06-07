ERC20 Price Tops $0.0096 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.83 million and $213.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,454.13 or 1.00057158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01000738 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $62.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.