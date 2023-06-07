Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $43,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

STZ traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,369. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

