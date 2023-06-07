Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 71,344 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 71,344 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $55,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Argus decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,379 shares of company stock worth $40,305,257. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $221.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.28. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.60.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

