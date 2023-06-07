Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 234,429 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234,429 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.21. The stock had a trading volume of 528,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,413. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

About Amgen



Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

