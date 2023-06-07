Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 102,365 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,365 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $41,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Future Fund LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPLA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.94. The company had a trading volume of 114,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,025. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

