Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,245 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $45,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

