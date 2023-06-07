Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $48.59 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 235,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.6 %

MA traded down $9.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.10. 735,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.37 and its 200 day moving average is $363.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

