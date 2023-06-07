Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Donaldson worth $37,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 132,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

