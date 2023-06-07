Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 93,510 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,510 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $45,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

