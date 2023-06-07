Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 14,983 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.42% of Leggett & Platt worth $60,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

LEG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 63,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

