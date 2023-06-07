EOS (EOS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $945.22 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $945.22 million and approximately $110.62 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002810 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,270,378 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,265,881 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

