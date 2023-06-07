Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $148,764.96 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $148,764.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00053418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,385,590 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

