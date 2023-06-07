Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Energean Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,224.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,423.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.22. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 929.50 ($11.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,622 ($20.16). The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,950.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.70) to GBX 1,530 ($19.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.10) target price on shares of Energean in a research note on Monday.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

