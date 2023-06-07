Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 310,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

