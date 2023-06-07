Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 224,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 187,722 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $10.32.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,994,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 120,904 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 1st quarter worth $3,729,000. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

About Elliott Opportunity II

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

