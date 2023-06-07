Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Plans $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Elevance Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $464.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.78 and its 200 day moving average is $481.21. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ELV. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

