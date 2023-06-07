Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.10-$0.12 EPS.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $44,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.