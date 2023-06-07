EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,021,324 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,021,324 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of New Gold worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 573,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 1,461.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 182,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,047 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. New Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

