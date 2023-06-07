EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $446.20 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 4.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Apollo Global Management worth $446,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

APO stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,896. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

