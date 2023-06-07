EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys Shares of 810,358 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 810,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,501,000. Equifax makes up 1.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Equifax by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 621,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,573,000 after acquiring an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.54. 356,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.10. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.