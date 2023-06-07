Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Up 5.9%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.71. 166,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 445,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $677.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

