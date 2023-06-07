eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $45.18. 4,535,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,340. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69.

Insider Transactions at eBay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

