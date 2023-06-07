Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Point Credit worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eagle Point Credit

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 144,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,281. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.33%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

