Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 0.7 %

ECCC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 2,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Point Credit

In other Eagle Point Credit news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

