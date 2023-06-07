EAC Trading Down 33.7% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $348,121.33 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00335830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000682 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0011604 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

