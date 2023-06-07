Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Insider Selling

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $161.11 and last traded at $161.55. Approximately 204,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 607,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.05.

Specifically, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,206,738.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,580,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,460 shares of company stock worth $8,484,100. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Duolingo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Duolingo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Duolingo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in Duolingo by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

