Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 468,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 213.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 555,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after acquiring an additional 378,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 187,845 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

