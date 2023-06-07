Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
