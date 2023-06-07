Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,476. The company has a market cap of $712.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $41.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik bought 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $187,013.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,065.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 608.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
