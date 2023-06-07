Doherty Philip O’ Sells 236,132 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doherty Philip O’ also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertiv alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of Vertiv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $23,063,644.80.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 5,017,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $20.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 157,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $230,880,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.