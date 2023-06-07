discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7.90 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DSCV traded up GBX 106 ($1.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 896 ($11.14). 185,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. discoverIE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 586 ($7.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 927 ($11.52). The company has a market cap of £863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4,477.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 791.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 793.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

