Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 4.1%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 12,094,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 42,361,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

