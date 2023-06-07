Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

