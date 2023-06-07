Deutsche Bank AG Sells 148,442 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,442 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Eli Lilly and worth $993,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $440.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $418.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

