Deutsche Bank AG Sells 110,570 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,119,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 110,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $547,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 294,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

