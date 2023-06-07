Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,600,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,105 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Prologis were worth $856,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.82. 841,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.