Deutsche Bank AG Has $530.92 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,455,923 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.77% of NiSource worth $530,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after acquiring an additional 760,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,447,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,225,000 after acquiring an additional 166,255 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 6,842,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,615,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NI traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

