Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Progressive were worth $681,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Progressive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

