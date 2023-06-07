Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,526,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,960,045 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 3.41% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $812,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 1,252,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,307. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

