Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.7% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.68% of NextEra Energy worth $1,131,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.09. 2,802,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

