Dero (DERO) Price Hits $5.60

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $5.60 or 0.00020696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $76.25 million and approximately $86,900.91 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00332822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00545238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00424798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,604,571 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

