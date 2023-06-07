DeFiChain Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $240.07 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,027,764,392 coins and its circulating supply is 710,120,686 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

