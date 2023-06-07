Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $14.37

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 923,241 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,474,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,751 shares of company stock worth $242,833. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

