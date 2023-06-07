Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Samuel C. Blackman Sells 1,229 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,234,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,749,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. 3,994,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

