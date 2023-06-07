Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE DAC opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

