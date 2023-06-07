Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Danaos Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE DAC opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.
Danaos Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 71,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Danaos Company Profile
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Danaos (DAC)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.