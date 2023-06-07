CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 85,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.51. 2,777,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.