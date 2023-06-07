CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Up 20%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 762,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 384,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.25 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

